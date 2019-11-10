International Development News
Taron Egerton wasn't 'very happy' making 'Robin Hood'

  Los Angeles
Taron Egerton says the 2018 film "Robin Hood" was pitched to him differently and the actor he didn't have the time of his life working on the film. Egerton, who starred in director Otto Bathurst's take on the iconic character, said the action-adventure "lost" its way in the wake of the powers behind the project.

Also starring Jamie Foxx, the film went on a bomb at the box office and was declared a critical failure. "It was absolutely not the movie that I signed up to make. It was pitched to me in a different way. I think it was made by the committee and I think it lost its vision.

"I wasn't very happy on set. I didn't have a very happy time making it," Egerton told Variety. A representative for Lionsgate nor Bathurst commented on the actor's remarks.

Mounted on a budget of USD 100 million, "Robin Hood" only managed to earn USD 85.7 million worldwide, with a mere USD 30.8 million of that from domestic ticket sales. The film was a huge disaster for the studio and the first major flop for the "Kingsman" star.

