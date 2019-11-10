International Development News
Development News Edition

'Gone Kesh' would've made noise if it had producers of 'Bala' or 'Ujda Chaman': Shweta

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 15:18 IST
'Gone Kesh' would've made noise if it had producers of 'Bala' or 'Ujda Chaman': Shweta
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Before "Bala" and "Ujda Chaman" both centered on men with receding hairline hit the screens, Shweta Tripathi played a bald girl in "Gone Kesh", a film, she says, would have performed better if it had a strong backing like the two recent releases. Written and directed by debutante Qasim Khallow, the film follows the story of a teenage girl, an aspiring dancer, who is diagnosed with alopecia, a condition where she starts losing hair rapidly.

"Bala" stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Singh plays the lead in "Ujda Chaman and while both the films have made a lot of headlines, Shweta's "Gone Kesh" went without a trace at the box office. "I did feel bad when 'Gone Kesh' had released because it was a small film, we didn't have that much P&A, but you still hope people will at least come to watch it. Whether you like it or don't, I am totally ok with that. I was heartbroken as I expected more from the audience," Shweta told PTI.

"I was hoping against hope, that just because we didn't have the money to put up our posters everywhere, people would share the trailer. The audience has a huge responsibility. If there's no money, how am I supposed to reach out to you?" she questioned. The actor said she isn't negative with how things panned out as she also has to look at the situation with a realistic approach.

"I felt bad that time during the release not anymore because I know how it works. You can't be delusional that I did that film and nobody spoke about it. Look at the producers of these two films. That traction will be there. "If 'Gone Kesh' had either of these producers, things would be very different, there would've been noise as well. You can't do a lot in a limited budget," she added.

Though Shweta appeared in Disney's popular sitcom "Kya Mast Hai Life", she is known for her breakout performance in Neeraj Ghaywan's "Masaan". Over the years, Shweta has realized the kind of work she wants to be associated with.

"I am now more aware of the kind of cinema and stories I want to do. It's a natural progression and the kind of people I have met who have helped me realize the kind of stories I want to tell. The people I am working with are equally, if not more, passionate about the work. "That feels so good. We are here for entertainment but with that, there's a responsibility, because you can change the mindset of people with the stories you tell."

The 34-year-old actor has found a solid footing in the digital medium with shows like "Mirzapur" and "Laakhon Mein Ek" while her film choices continue to be braver: from playing a teenager involved with her teacher in "Haraamkhor" to her next, "Cargo", a sci-fi film set in a spaceship. Shweta is aware that the kind of work she gravitates towards is in minority in the industry, so the struggle then, is to wait for good parts.

"It definitely bothers me because I love acting. Everyone needs fame and money but you realize your priority. It's frustrating when you don't get your desired work or you want to achieve more. But it's alright. "The respect I have for Konkona, Tabu or Rasika Duggal, when you hear their name you know they would've at least given their 100 percent. I want to sleep happily with the work I am doing and I had that experience with 'Laakhon Mein Ek," she added.

Shweta said those advising her to take up more commercial projects aren't necessarily wrong as big movies help an actor get maximum visibility. "I'd like to do one so that if I do an independent film, my directors and producer can get that much money on my name... But that can't be my defining thing to do a project. You have to be careful about what you're doing. You can't break people's trust. I'd rather be patient and do quality work," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive p...

Traffic advisory for Guru Nanak birth anniversary prog on Monday

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads on Monday which fall on the route of Nagar Kirtan procession as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said. The Nagar...

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday warned against undermining the transatlantic NATO security alliance, in Berlins strongest response to date to French President Emmanuel Macrons critical remarks about the organization. Macron tol...

UK's Javid says opposition Labour would trigger economic crisis - BBC

British finance minister Sajid Javid said the opposition Labour Partys spending plans would trigger an economic crisis within months, citing a contested dossier published by his Conservative Party and refusing to give costs for his own fisc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019