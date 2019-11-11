International Development News
Development News Edition

With 'Cody by her side', Miley recovering post vocal cord surgery

Pop singer Miley Cyrus who underwent a vocal cord surgery recently is currently recovering well with beau Cody Simpson by her side.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 12:34 IST
With 'Cody by her side', Miley recovering post vocal cord surgery
Miley Cyrus (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pop singer Miley Cyrus who underwent a vocal cord surgery recently is currently recovering well with beau Cody Simpson by her side. The 26-year-old discovered the damage in her vocal cords while undergoing tonsillitis treatment last month. However, she has left the hospital on Saturday (local time) after the surgery, E! News had confirmed.

"The surgery went well and she is resting up at home now. Cyrus has known for a while that she needed the surgery," People magazine quoted a source as telling. During her recovery, she will rest "her voice for several weeks while her vocal cords heal," the source added.

Well, the singer isn't alone in all this and has her beau "Cody by her side." "They are still doing well. Miley seems very happy. Cody will make sure she isn't bored while she recovers," the insider told.

This isn't the first time that Simpson has been with the 'Slide Away' crooner and stood by her side when she was hospitalized last month. During her hospitalisation last month, Cyrus came to know of a separate issue with her vocal cords, which had been with her for a couple of years.

Currently, Cyrus has been working on her new album and was planning a tour in 2020. However, she has now put all her touring plans on hold, as per the reports by E! News. "She is still going to release new music but it's taking longer than anticipated," a source said.

"Some of it has to do with the throat surgery she recently had," the insider added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

NCP to wait till ally Congress decides on supporting Shiv Sena: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Nawab Malik on Monday said that his party will wait for its ally Congress to take a call on supporting Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra as they had both fought the recent Assembly polls toge...

Robert Downey Jr. thanks 'the Late, Great Stan Lee' while receiving Male Movie Star Trophy at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Robert Downey Jr. thanked the man behind Marvel, late American comic book writer Stan Lee while receiving the trophy for Male Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers Endgame at the Peoples Choice Awards. The 54-year-old actor, who played Iron Man A...

U'khand CM receives anonymous call threatening to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat

Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday. Haridwar SSP Sent...

U.S. calls on Iraq to hold early elections -statement

The United States has called on Iraqs government to stop using violence against protesters, reform its electoral system and hold early elections, the White House press secretary said in a statement.The United States joins the UN Assistance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019