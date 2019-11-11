International Development News
'Avengers: Endgame', 'Stranger Things' rule People's Choice Awards 2019

Avengers' symbol (Still from the teaser of 'Marvel’s Avengers’ video game) Image Credit: ANI

"Avengers: Endgame" and "Stranger Things" emerged the favorite of the masses at this year's People's Choice Awards (PCA), with the Marvel blockbuster and Netflix show winning the movie of 2019 and show of 2019 trophies, respectively. According to People magazine, "Endgame" was also adjudged the action movie of 2019 and 'Iron-Man' star Robert Downey Jr won the male movie star of 2019 for his performance in the summer hit.

"Stranger Things" leveled its award tally with "Endgame" at three as the sci-fi series took home the award in drama show of 2019 category and a female TV star of 2019 for one of its leads, Millie Bobby Brown. Cole Sprouse had a double bonanza at the PCA - he was named drama movie star of 2019 for "Five Feet Apart" and male TV star of 2019 for The CW's "Riverdale".

Singer-actor Zendaya too took home twin trophies-- the award for a female movie star of 2019 for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and drama TV star of 2019 for HBO series "Euphoria". Zendaya's "Far From Home" co-star Tom Holland got an action movie star of the 2019 award for his turn as Spider-Man.

Netflix's favorite Noah Centineo was named comedy movie star of 2019 for the streamer's "The Perfect Date". On the small screen, it was Kristen Bell who secured the title of comedy TV star of 2019.

"Murder Mystery", starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, won the comedy movie of 2019, securing another win for the streaming platform. Kevin Hart, who made his first public experience at the awards show following a near-fatal car crash, was named comedy act of 2019.

CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory", which ended its 12-year glorious run this May, was adjudged comedy show of 2019. While "Friends" alum Aniston was honored with the icon award, singer Pink was called the people's champion for her charity work and singer Gwen Stefani earned the fashion icon award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

