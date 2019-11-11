International Development News
Deepika Padukone down with fever

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 11-11-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-11-2019 15:41 IST
Actor Deepika Padukone has fallen sick after attending the wedding of her best friend. The Bollywood star and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, attended her friend's wedding in Bengaluru last week.

Deepika took to Instagram to give a health update to her fans. "When you have too much fun at your best friend's wedding," she wrote on her Instagram story alongside her picture with a thermometer sticker on it.

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

