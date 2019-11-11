Kim Kardashian addresses Rodney Reed's death row at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who is aspiring to become a lawyer took a moment to talk about justice reforms while in conversation with E-News at 2019 People's Choice Awards. The 39-year-old star spoke about an issue that is of great importance to her.

Talking to her fans at the red carpet, she said, "I'm just so glad that they've followed all of us on our life journeys, whether you know it's the life changes that we've made and for me getting so involved in justice reform." She continued, "Seeing everyone rally around cases like Rodney Reed's case that I'm so passionate about and getting people from both sides of the aisle to really come together and support something like a stay of execution from the governor of Texas... I'm so proud that the right and the left are working together and I'm proud that the fans are following this journey with me."

She added that it "means a lot" that fans are so supportive of her work in the field of criminal justice reform and it no doubt means a lot to Rodney as well. The 51-year-old Rodney is currently serving out a prison sentence in Texas' death row. He was convicted of allegedly raping and killing a woman in 1996, however, the inmate maintains his innocence and insists that he has evidence that would exonerate him, reported E-News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)