Man sues Madonna for starting concerts late!

The 'Queen of Pop' Madonna is being sued by a man for a starting her concerts a tad late. The man claimed that her concert starts by 10:30 pm which is too late for his early bird schedule, according to a report, quoted by Page Six,

In his class-action lawsuit, Nate Hollander claims that he bought three tickets to see the star's December 17 show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, which was first scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm, NBC.com reports, cited by Page Six. But the 61-year-old singer pushed back the time two hours, and he no longer wants to go, according to the outlet, which cited a lawsuit filed November 4 in federal court in Miami-Dade County.

"Ticketholders [have] to work and go to school the next day, which prevents [s] them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m.," the suit states, according to the outlet, reported Page Six. Hollander, who spent a total of USD 1,024.95, said that it's a breach of contract and that the value of the tickets plunged due to the night-owlish time change, according to the report. He says the new time makes re-selling them "impossible."

Hollander also accuses the pop legend of repeatedly arriving at her "Madame X Tour" shows behind schedule and also said that she has a "long history of arriving and starting her concerts late." Hollander is also suing Live Nation, the events firm that's putting on the concert. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)