Drake witnesses unwelcoming gesture from audience at Camp Flog Gnaw festival

It turned out to be an embarrassing moment for rapper Drake whose performance at the annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles witnessed an unwelcoming gesture by the audience.

Drake (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It turned out to be an embarrassing moment for rapper Drake whose performance at the annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles witnessed an unwelcoming gesture by the audience. On Sunday night, the 33-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance at the festival, but fans were hoping to see Frank Ocean instead, reported E-News.

In the middle of his song 'Wu-Tang Forever,' the rapper tried addressing the bitter crowd. "Make some noise for yourself tonight," he said. "I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What's up?" And it seemed that none from the crowd wanted him to keep going--and the audience began loudly booing. "If you want to keep going," he said again, "I will keep going tonight."

This time, the audience screamed loudly and said "no" and Drake took the hint. "It's been love," he said as he left the stage, ending his performance 20 minutes early. "I love ya'll. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me."

Afterwards, as the clip of his short-lived set went viral, fans took to social media to defend the 'In My Feelings' singer. "Frank not performing is exactly what a crowd who would boo Drake deserves," tweeted one user.

Chimed in another, "Seeing lots of video of Drake getting boo'd at Camp Flog. It sucks because of Tyler books this festival himself. The lineup reflects his personal tastes and these are artists he usually has relationships with (Tyler asked Drake to do it as a favor). The disrespect is astounding." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

