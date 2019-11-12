Young directors should stick to their movie-making conviction:

National Award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta has said that young directors should not get bogged down by market considerations and should stick to their movie-making conviction. Speaking at an event at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) here on Monday, the veteran Bengali film director said, "I feel young filmmakers should not be scared of the market response and keep doing his or her works." The director, credited with critically-acclaimed movies such as 'Tahader Katha', 'Uttara', 'Bagh Bahadur' and 'Grihajuddho' said, "Each film will not do the same business.

Every movie cannot be a superhit, but one should not get bogged down by these considerations while making the film." Asked about the works of younger filmmakers such as Raj Chakraborty, who is chairman of the 25th KIFF, Dasgupta said, "I am of the view he should explore the depth of human mind, his films should be more introspective." Dasgupta, however, said he liked many of Chakraborty's works. The 78-year-old veteran filmmaker, speaking about his own works, said his films have lyrical elements as he weaves his poetic vision with the storyline.

"But, every filmmaker is not a poet, many great directors were not poets," he said. In his new film 'Urojahaj' (The flight), which was screened at the 25th KIFF, Dasgupta recalled the difficulties in building the model of a fighter plane for the movie.

Chandan Roy Sanyal has essayed the role of the film's protagonist Bachhu Mondal for the movie that has been shot in the villages near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. About the movie, he had earlier said, "It is about the dream of a common man to own a fighter plane one day and how the state power tries to throttle his voice and crush his dreams." The film will be commercially released on December 13, Dasgupta added..

