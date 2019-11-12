'Bala' continues winning streak, crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Bala' is unstoppable at the box-office. After registering a strong opening, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the fourth day of its run. Till Monday the film had raked in Rs 52.21 crore.

The movie which shows the 'Vicky Donor' actor suffering from premature balding, may emerge as the biggest opener of Ayushmann till date, breaking the records of his earlier blockbuster 'Dream Girl'. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box-office collection on his Twitter account adding that the holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti may boost the earnings of the flick.

Clearing the standards of the censor board, 'Bala' has become Ayushmann Khurrana's first to be released in Saudi Arabia. The film will be showcased on the big screens on November 14. The flick, which released on November 7, minted over Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

Other than the 'Article 15' star, 'Bala' features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. While Bhumi essays the role of a dark-skinned girl, Yami plays a TikTok star. The film also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

'Bala' has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. (ANI)

