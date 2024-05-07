Biden praises Romanian president's leadership in Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden praised Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday for his leadership and for providing security assistance during the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House.
Iohannis said allies have to find ways to prevent Russia from winning the war in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"It is hate speech": AIMIM leader Waris Pathan condemns PM Modi's Rajasthan speech
"It is hate speech": AIMIM leader Warias Pathan condemns PM Modi's Rajasthan speech
US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports
US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports
India's Everest says its spices are safe after regulators' warnings