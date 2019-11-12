Jaqueline Fernandez shares adorable selfie with Katy Perry

It seems Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez just had a fan moment as she got a chance to spend time with American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who arrived in Mumbai ahead of a music festival. The 'Race 3' actor shared an adorable selfie on her Instagram where the two ravishing beauties can be seen posing for a picture.

While Jacqueline can be seen wearing a fur-sleeved short dress, the gorgeous Katy can be seen dressed in a pink dress with yellow polka dots. Sharing her excitement with her fans, the 34-year-old actor wrote, "With the diva herself! @katyperry Are you guys ready for Nov 16th? #oneplusmusicfestival."

The singer is scheduled to perform on November 16. She will also be joined by another international sensation, Dua Lipa. Earlier, Katy nailed the airport look by donning a comfy grey jumpsuit and was all smiles as she walked out of the airport.

The 'Firework' singer accessorised her look with a pair of classy black sunglasses and striped flip flops. This isn't the first time that the 35-year-old singer has visited India. She vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Russell Brand.

During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for marriage. However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India. (ANI)

