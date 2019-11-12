International Development News
Warner Bros to launch film on military hound Rin Tin Tin

Warner Bros is set to come up with a film based on the famous German shepherd, Rin Tin Tin, who was once credited with saving the studio from bankruptcy in the 1920s.

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:32 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Warner Bros is set to come up with a film based on the famous German shepherd, Rin Tin Tin, who was once credited with saving the studio from bankruptcy in the 1920s. Matt Lieberman, who recently penned another famous film for Warner Bros in the upcoming animated 'Scoob', is hired for the project, Deadline confirmed on Monday.

According to the outlet, Andrew Lazar's Mad Chance production company has been roped in to produce the film alongside rights holder Sasha Jenson and Jeff Miller. The idea behind the film was inspired by real-life Conan, a military working dog that took part in the raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on October 27.

According to the outlet, the Belgian Malinois chased the 48-year-old down into a tunnel where Baghdadi then detonated his suicide vest. Conan was publicly praised by President Trump, who awarded the dog a bronze paw print medal, also known as the equivalent of a canine Medal of Honor, for a dog that was injured during his mission. Deadline revealed the plan of this film is to transform Rin Tin Tin into "a modern action star, the John Wick of dogs." The live-action flick would explore how an elite military dog takes on a dangerous mission to prevent a large-scale attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

