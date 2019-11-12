Paul Thomas Anderson's next a high school movie set in 1970s

Celebrated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's next directorial venture will be a high school movie set in the 1970s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson will write, direct and produce the yet-untitled film.

The film will revolve around a high school student from San Fernando Valley who is also a successful child actor. San Fernando Valley, the northern stretch of Los Angeles, has previously acted as the setting for the director's 1997 film "Boogie Nights" , 1999's "Magnolia" and 2002's "Punch-Drunk Love".

Casting is currently underway. The director is planning to start the production of the film in February next year.

Anderson's last film was 2017's period drama "Phantom Thread" , featuring Daniel Day-Lewis. The movie earned six Academy Awards nominations and took home the Oscar for costume designing.

