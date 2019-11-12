International Development News
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzeneggar thinking of extending family soon!

Romantic couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt who exchanged vows in June this year, are thinking of extending their family soon.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzeneggar thinking of extending family soon!
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzeneggar. Image Credit: ANI

"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," an insider told E! News. In fact, the actor named it as his top goal when asked which direction he saw life taking him. "The future? Oh. Lots of kids," he told Entertainment Tonight while promoting Lego Movie 2: The Second Part last winter. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

"She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020," the insider said of the 29-year-old author's eagerness to start a family. "Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."

After all, Schwarzenegger has already had the best crash course in parenting, having taken to Jack, Pratt's son with ex-wife Anna Faris, immediately after the couple began dating last summer. Long before the author moved into a shared place with Pratt, she redesigned her bungalow with several additions approved by Chris' son Jack.

"She always wanted him to feel welcome and like it was his house, too," a source explained to E! News of her decision to bring in a trampoline for him to use when he was there. "She made it a big priority to have all sorts of things for him to do." "She wants to be a great stepmom," said the source, "and do everything she can to provide him with a nurturing and loving home." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

