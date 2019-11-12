International Development News
Dua Lipa shares excitement of performing with Katy Perry in India

Singer Dua Lipa who is set to perform alongside Katy Perry this month in Mumbai for a music festival shared her excitement of visiting the country for the second time.

Dua Lipa. Image Credit: ANI

Singer Dua Lipa who is set to perform alongside Katy Perry this month in Mumbai for a music festival shared her excitement of visiting the country for the second time. The ecstatic singer shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from her last trip to India and expressed the joy of sharing the stage with the 'Fireworks' singer for the first time.

In one of the pictures, the 'New Rules' singer had draped a sari and offered sweet treats to Lord Ganesha in Jaipur, while in the following pictures, Lipa shared a picture of the traffic and a beach. "So excited to go back to India this week!! I've never had the chance to perform in front of you and I'm excited to share the stage with sweet mutha KPez @katyperry !!!! Yaaaaay," she captioned the pictures.

The 24-year-old singer who visited India last year in October with her boyfriend Isaac Crew had explored several places. Lipa documented her a week-long vacation with an Instagram post where she shared pictures of her along with her boyfriend sharing an intimate moment.

In that post, she revealed that their visit "to Ranthambore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kerala and Goa" was relaxing as both of them switched off from the world while "getting totally immersed in the magical culture, food and traditions"."A trip we've wanted to do for a very long time and I'm so happy we did! All those 5 am yoga sessions have me up and ready to get back to work again. I've braved it and taken pretty much all our pictures on film so I could stay away from my phone and I've just taken them to get developed," she added. Both Perry and Lipa will be performing in Mumbai on November 16 at a musical festival. Meanwhile, Perry has arrived in the city and Lipa is yet to come. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

