'The Little Mermaid' live-action finds its Prince Eric in Jonah Hauer-King

Jonah Hauer-King has been tapped to play Prince Eric in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" . According to Variety, Hauer-King, a relative newcomer, has had two screen tests, with the most recent on November 9 in London with director Rob Marshall.

The actor's credits include TV miniseries "Little Women" and film "A Dog's Way Home" . Singer-actor Harry Styles was in early talks to play Prince Eric but ended up passing to concentrate on his music career.

In the reimagining of the 1989 animated classic, Halle Bailey is playing the title role of mermaid Ariel, while Melissa McCarthy will essay the part of her evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is set to portray Ariel's father, King Triton; Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab; Jacob Tremblay is the tropical fish Flounder and Awkwafina will voice for Scuttle, the talking seagull.

Marshall is directing from David Magee's script.

