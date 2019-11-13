International Development News
Daryl McCormack joins Rosamund Pike in Amazon's 'Wheel of Time'

  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:19 IST
Actor Daryl McCormack has been roped in for live-action fantasy series adaptation of "Wheel of Time", opposite Rosamund Pike. According to Variety, McCormack is said to be appearing in three episodes of the Amazon show in an undisclosed role.

The long-in-the-works project is based on Robert Jordan's bestselling novels, which are set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it. "Wheel of Time" will follow Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organization 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Uta Briesewitz, who will direct the first two episodes, is also attached to produce. Rave Judkins serves as showrunner and will adapt Jordan's novels for the small screen.

McCormack currently features in a recurring role on gangster drama, "Peaky Blinders".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

