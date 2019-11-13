International Development News
Sharad Kelkar boards ZEE5 series 'Rangbaaz Phirse'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:31 IST
Actor Sharad Kelkar has joined the season two of ZEE5 web-series "Rangbaaz" . Titled "Rangbaaz Phirse", the sophomore chapter is billed as a fast-paced, crime thriller that follows the story of an individual who is not a born-criminal but becomes one because of the circumstances.

Sharad, who most recently featured in Amazon web-series "The Family Man" , joins Jimmy Sheirgill and Gul Panag in the ZEE5 show. Panag also starred in "The Family Man" . He will play Raju Thehat, an illegal liquor trader in Rajasthan who is fond of cars and women and has a strong hold in Jatt politics of the state.

"Raju Thehat is a solid character. For me, negative roles are challenging and I feel as an actor, doing different kind of roles is very important. 'Rangbaaz Phirse' is shaping up really well and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the series on ZEE5," Sharad said in a statement. The nine-episode series will debut on ZEE5 on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

