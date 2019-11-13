BFFs Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels get matching tattoos

International Development News
Singer Selena Gomez and her bestie Julia Michaels are giving major friendship goals as both got matching tattoos on Monday night.

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Selena Gomez and her bestie Julia Michaels are giving major friendship goals as both got matching tattoos on Monday night. Gomez took the decision a day before her friend Michaels' birthday on Wednesday.

"It's tatted.. my arrow points to you forever," the 27-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram stories, alongside a candid picture of her and her close friend sharing a special moment at the tattoo parlor. The singer also shared multiple pictures from behind-the-scenes of her and Julia getting inked--they both got arrow-shaped designs on their lower thumbs.

Moreover, the two superstars got their fresh ink done at The Black Lantern studio, according to artist London Reese, reported E! Online. "Spent the last couple days celebrating the birth of one of my faves, miss @juliamichaels," he captioned his Instagram post. "Went to her show with @bradreis_tattoo and I tattooed Julia while my dude tattooed the ever so sweet @selenagomez."

Reese continued, "The vibes were the sickest and both these girls are as dope as you could hope for. Happy birthday, Feel! Love ya, kid!!" In the last few days, the 'Back to You' singer has showered her BFF with lots of love.

On Monday night, Selena made hearts explode when she surprised fans at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. During Julia's concert, Gomez unexpectedly showed up on stage to perform the second-to-last song of the night, according to an eyewitness. Michaels also reportedly told the crowd, "Let's see what Selena thinks about it," before bringing her out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

