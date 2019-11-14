Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado to star in 'A League of Their Own' adaptation

Kelly McCormack and Priscilla Delgado are joining the cast of Amazon's series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 movie "A League of Their Own" . According to Deadline, the streamer has given the show an hourlong pilot order.

McCormack of "Killjoys" fame and Delgado, known for "Julieta", will co-star opposite D'Arcy Carden, Abbi Jacobson and Gbemisola Ikumelo. While McCormack will star as Jess, a talented pitcher who is unafraid to speak her mind, Delgado is set to play Izzy, a vivacious girl who is probably the youngest player to try out for the Rockford Peaches.

Like the original film, the series will also focus on a women's baseball team during World War II. Jacobson will also write and executive produce the project along with Will Graham.

Sony Pictures Television will produce the project.

