Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado to star in 'A League of Their Own' adaptation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 09:45 IST
Priscilla Delgado. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kelly McCormack and Priscilla Delgado are joining the cast of Amazon's series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 movie "A League of Their Own" . According to Deadline, the streamer has given the show an hourlong pilot order.

McCormack of "Killjoys" fame and Delgado, known for "Julieta", will co-star opposite D'Arcy Carden, Abbi Jacobson and Gbemisola Ikumelo. While McCormack will star as Jess, a talented pitcher who is unafraid to speak her mind, Delgado is set to play Izzy, a vivacious girl who is probably the youngest player to try out for the Rockford Peaches.

Like the original film, the series will also focus on a women's baseball team during World War II. Jacobson will also write and executive produce the project along with Will Graham.

Sony Pictures Television will produce the project.

