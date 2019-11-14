Akshay unveils poster featuring 'Good Newzz' star cast

Akshay Kumar unveiled another poster from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' featuring the lead cast on social media on Thursday. It has the star cast of the movie, namely, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Akshay.

In the poster, Akshay's face is seen being squeezed in by Kiara's baby bump while on the other side Kareena's belly is seen squeezing Diljit Dosanjh's face. The makers of the movie have called it the biggest goof-up of the year.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mission Mangal' star captioned the poster as, The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get - #GoodNewwz!Coming to you this #Christmas, 27th December. The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Honey and Monika, will be seen trying to conceive a baby.

The film went on floors in November last year. Apart from Akshay, Kareena and Kiara, it also stars Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who has acted in a number of Hindi films including 'Udta Punjab' and 'Arjun Patiala'. Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)