Spike Lee to direct hip-hop 'Romeo & Juliet' tale 'Prince of Cats'

  PTI
  • |
  Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 14-11-2019 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:37 IST
Oscar-nominated director Spike Lee is developing a 1980s-set hip-hop Shakespearean romance-tragedy based on the graphic novel, "Prince of Cats" . With the film, Lee is returning to his favourite Brooklyn, which has served as the setting of many of his films, including "She's Gotta Have It", "Do the Right Thing" , among others.

The "BlacKkKlasman" director will also rewrite the script and work with novel's author-illustrator Ron Wimberly, and Selwyn Seyfu Hinds. The project is billed as an '80s-set hip-hop take on Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet" through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet's angry and duel-loving cousin.

The film revolves around on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers, who navigate Da People's Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword duelling with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world, which also includes hip-hop elements such as DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti. Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions will produce, with Legendary’s Jon Silk and Ali Mendes overseeing for the company.

