Russo brothers coming up with Marvel vs DC docu-series

In a cheer for all the Marvel fans, the brothers behind 'Avengers' - Joe and Anthony Russo -- are now set to bring a new series, which will present the decades-long vying between Marvel and DC!

Joe and Anthony Russo. Image Credit: ANI

In a cheer for all the Marvel fans, the brothers behind 'Avengers' - Joe and Anthony Russo -- are now set to launch a new series, which will present the decades-long vying between Marvel and DC! Named 'Slugfest', the series at Quibi, the mobile TV subscription startup, seeks inspiration from the book 'Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-Year Battle Between Marvel and DC' by Reed Tucker, reported Variety.

The forthcoming docu-series will take fans through a journey documenting the growth of comic books as a new American art form, following the rise of the two companies which went on to become comics-publishing and Hollywood powerhouses. Moreover, it will also showcase some lesser-known stories from both Marvel and DC's history, including some interviews with creators of the best-known superhero characters in the world.

The upcoming docu-series will receive direction from Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, who are behind the award-winning documentaries 'Believer' and 'Framing John DeLorean'. It is set to be bankrolled by Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool and Jen Casey.

Earlier in September, it was announced that the two will receive the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony scheduled to be held next year. They also premiered their feature 'Mosul' directed by Matthew Michale Carnahan at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this year.

The duo has also bankrolled another film titled 'Dhaka' which stars Chris Hemsworth and is scheduled to premiere next year on the streaming service, Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

