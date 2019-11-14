CMA Awards 2019: Who won what? Here's the list
The 53rd Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards were held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night to celebrate the country's best musicians.
Here's the complete list of winners who took home the trophies: Entertainer of the Year
Winner: Garth Brooks Eric Church
Chris Stapleton Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban Single of the Year
'Burning Man' - Dierks Bentley Feat Brothers Osborne 'GIRL' - Maren Morris
Winner: 'God's Country' - Blake Shelton 'Millionaire' - Chris Stapleton
'Speechless' - Dan + Shay Album of the Year
'Center Point Road' - Thomas Rhett 'Cry Pretty' - Carrie Underwood
'Dan + Shay' - Dan + Shay 'Desperate Man' - Eric Church
Winner: 'GIRL' - Maren Morris Song of the Year
Winner: 'Beautiful Crazy' - Songwriters: Luke Combs 'GIRL'- Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
'God's Country' - Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy 'Rainbow' - Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)
'Tequila' - Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds Female vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris Winner: Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood Male vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley Winner: Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban Vocal group of the Year
Lady Antebellum Little Big Town
Midland Winner: Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band Vocal duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne
Winner: Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae Musical event of the Year
'All My Favourite People' - Maren Morris 'Brand New Man' - Brooks & Dunn
'Dive Bar' - Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton Winner: 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
'What Happens In A Small Town' - Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell Musician of the Year
Winner: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar Music video of the Year
'Burning Man' - Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne 'GIRL' - Maren Morris
'God's Country' - Blake Shelton Winner: 'Rainbow' - Kacey Musgraves
'Some Of It' - Eric Church New artist of the Year
Cody Johnson Winner: Ashley McBryde
Midland Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen (ANI)
