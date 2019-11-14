CMA Awards 2019: Who won what? Here's the list

International Development News
The 53rd Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards were held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night to celebrate the country's best musicians.

Robert Williford, Luke Combs, and Wyatt B. Durrette at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. Image Credit: ANI

Here's the complete list of winners who took home the trophies: Entertainer of the Year

Winner: Garth Brooks Eric Church

Chris Stapleton Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban Single of the Year

'Burning Man' - Dierks Bentley Feat Brothers Osborne 'GIRL' - Maren Morris

Winner: 'God's Country' - Blake Shelton 'Millionaire' - Chris Stapleton

'Speechless' - Dan + Shay Album of the Year

'Center Point Road' - Thomas Rhett 'Cry Pretty' - Carrie Underwood

'Dan + Shay' - Dan + Shay 'Desperate Man' - Eric Church

Winner: 'GIRL' - Maren Morris Song of the Year

Winner: 'Beautiful Crazy' - Songwriters: Luke Combs 'GIRL'- Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

'God's Country' - Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy 'Rainbow' - Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

'Tequila' - Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds Female vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris Winner: Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood Male vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley Winner: Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban Vocal group of the Year

Lady Antebellum Little Big Town

Midland Winner: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band Vocal duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne

Winner: Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae Musical event of the Year

'All My Favourite People' - Maren Morris 'Brand New Man' - Brooks & Dunn

'Dive Bar' - Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton Winner: 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

'What Happens In A Small Town' - Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell Musician of the Year

Winner: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar Music video of the Year

'Burning Man' - Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne 'GIRL' - Maren Morris

'God's Country' - Blake Shelton Winner: 'Rainbow' - Kacey Musgraves

'Some Of It' - Eric Church New artist of the Year

Cody Johnson Winner: Ashley McBryde

Midland Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen (ANI)

