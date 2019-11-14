International Development News
Development News Edition

Pink to go on yearlong break from music

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:15 IST
Pink to go on yearlong break from music

Singer Pink is taking a year off to spend some quality time with her family. The singer, who shares daughter Willow and son Jameson with husband, former motocross racer Carey Hart, said she had been working nonstop for almost three years and wanted some time to take it all in.

"We did two-and-a-half years (recording and on tour) and Willow is back in school now and Jameson's gonna start preschool soon, so it's kind of the year of the family," Pink told Entertainment Tonight. The 40-year-old singer was speaking on the red carpet at the CMA Awards show in Nashville.

Pink said she decided to temporarily step away from the stage so that Hart, 44, could focus on his career. "Carey has a lot going on as well. He is super supportive. He follows me around the world, and now it's his turn," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch soccer player Maynard - ANP news

Dutch authorities said on Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the killing of professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported. Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motorbike opened fire on his car in Se...

SDM Manali issues warning following heavy snowfall

The sub-divisional magistrate of Manali on Thursday instructed the police in the Marhi area to get all vehicles back to Gulaba to avoid being stuck at the Rohtang pass, due to heavy snowfall in the area. Earlier today Rohtang Pass and Marhi...

Dr Reddy's forays into nutrition segment; launches diabetic-

Dr Reddys forays into nutrition segment launches diabetic- friendly drink Hyderabad, Nov 14 PTI Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced entry into the nutrition segment with the launch of Celevida in India. It is a first-of-its-k...

MMTC shares tumble over 7 pc on loss in Q2

Shares of MMTC on Thursday plunged over 7 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 47.78 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. MMTCs scrip declined 7.11 per cent to close at Rs 17.65 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019