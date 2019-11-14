Pink to go on yearlong break from music

Singer Pink is taking a year off to spend some quality time with her family. The singer, who shares daughter Willow and son Jameson with husband, former motocross racer Carey Hart, said she had been working nonstop for almost three years and wanted some time to take it all in.

"We did two-and-a-half years (recording and on tour) and Willow is back in school now and Jameson's gonna start preschool soon, so it's kind of the year of the family," Pink told Entertainment Tonight. The 40-year-old singer was speaking on the red carpet at the CMA Awards show in Nashville.

Pink said she decided to temporarily step away from the stage so that Hart, 44, could focus on his career. "Carey has a lot going on as well. He is super supportive. He follows me around the world, and now it's his turn," she said.

