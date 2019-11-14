International Development News
Development News Edition

Don't not heed needless rumours, Lata Mangeshkar getting better, says family

The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, her family said on Thursday with a request not to heed rumours.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:13 IST
Don't not heed needless rumours, Lata Mangeshkar getting better, says family
Lata Mangeshkar (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, her family said on Thursday with a request not to heed rumours. "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead," read a statement put out by her family.

The veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital here on Monday after suffering a chest infection. Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumours.

"Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar Tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery," he tweeted. Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs "Aye mere vatan ke logon" and "Babul Pyare" among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying

Marcello Lippi quit as China coach on Thursday on a difficult night for big-name European managers in Asias second round of 2022 World Cup preliminaries as the teams of Bert van Marwijk and Marc Wilmots also suffered significant defeats. It...

UPDATE 1-EU launches case against UK for failing to name new commissioner

The European Unions executive launched a legal case on Thursday against Britain for failing to name a representative for the new European Commission that is due to take over from Dec. 1.The European Commission has today sent a letter of for...

Senior employee of real estate held for cheating in Lucknow

A woman working with a real estate company was arrested for cheating the public from Vipulkhand area here on Thursday, police said. According to the police, Uttama Aggrawal 30 was working as HOD with real estate developer.She cheated severa...

6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car

A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla on Thursday, police said. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot in Nigam Vihar locality,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019