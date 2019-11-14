International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Robert De Niro to get lifetime achievement award from actor union

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:28 IST
CORRECTED-Robert De Niro to get lifetime achievement award from actor union
Image Credit: Flickr

Robert De Niro, a two-time Oscar winner and considered one of the finest actors of his generation, is to get the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) lifetime achievement award.

De Niro, 76, will receive the award in January, the SAG-AFTRA labor union said on Tuesday. "I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It's an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA," De Niro said in a statement.

The star of "Taxi Driver," "The Deer Hunter," "Silver Linings Playbook" and currently "The Irishman" will join the likes of previous lifetime recipients Alan Alda, Elizabeth Taylor, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood and Debbie Reynolds at the SAG Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. The SAG-AFTRA awards are voted on by the 160,000-strong actor union. The lifetime achievement award is presented to an actor who fosters "the finest ideals of the acting profession."

De Niro, a co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, is already the recipient of some of the highest cultural honors in the United States, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Kennedy Center honor. "From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake LaMotta and everybody's grandpa Ben Whittaker, (De Niro) continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement, referring to his roles in "The Godfather II," "Raging Bull," and "The Intern."

The SAG awards for actors in film and television is one of the biggest ceremonies in the Hollywood awards season that culminates with the Oscars on Feb. 9. This year's nominations will be announced on Dec. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car

Shimla, Nov 14 PTI&#160;A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla on Thursday, police said. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot ...

2 nabbed in JK for duping youths in the name of providing job in army

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday it has busted a job scam by arresting two persons who duped several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of landing them a job in the Army. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Qasim...

Visit Sansad Adarsh villages, Uttarkhand CM asks officers

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday asked the senior district officers to visit the villages that have been adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Chairing a review meeting of the scheme here, the Chief Minister asked the inc...

Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism 'tribalism' in spat with billionaires

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, said on Thursday he was surprised to be featured in an advertisement released by Elizabeth Warren, writing that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA amid a back-and-forth between the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019