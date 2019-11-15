International Development News
Development News Edition

Tye Sheridan to star in Quibi thriller 'Wireless'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 10:29 IST
Tye Sheridan to star in Quibi thriller 'Wireless'

Actor Tye Sheridan has been roped in to play the lead in survival thriller "Wireless" , executive produced by Steven Soderbergh for upcoming streaming platform Quibi. According to Variety, the thriller is made-for-mobile-screens and a smartphone has a central role in it.

Sheridan, best known for his performance in "Ready Player One" and "X-Men: Apocalypse", will play a self-obsessed college student who is stranded in the Colorado mountains after he crashes his car and his only hope of being rescued is his phone. The project is touted to be "a survival movie for the next generation about the lies we tell through our phones, and the lies our phones tell us."

The series is created by Jack Seidman and Zach Wechter and they will also serve as the executive producers along with Michael Sugar, Cathy Konrad and Danny Sherman. "It's a completely new way of storytelling, a format that is the first of its kind, and I truly believe that it will establish an important new language and pave the way for many more like it in the future," Sheridan said.

Wechter will direct the series, which begins production this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: SI sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering interrogator in 2014

A district court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a sub-inspector in Rameswaram to life imprisonment for murdering an interrogator in his chamber in 2014. The sub-inspector identified as Kalidas shot an interrogator named Seyed Mohammed in 2014....

Cricket-Agarwal nears ton, India eclipse Bangladesh despite Kohli duck

India skipper Virat Kohli fell for a second-ball duck on Friday but Mayank Agarwals 91 not out kept the hosts on course for a significant first-innings lead against Bangladesh on day two of the opening test. India were cruising at 188-3 at ...

Supersub Kwabena stars as Ghana stay in Olympics race

Owusu Kwabena came off the bench to score twice in a 2-0 win over Mali on Thursday that took Ghana closer to a first appearance at the Olympic Games football tournament since 2004. The victory, coupled with Cameroon losing 2-1 to hosts Egyp...

Maharashra CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP's Nawab Malik

As talks are going on between Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party NCP to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only. Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019