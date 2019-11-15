Tye Sheridan to star in Quibi thriller 'Wireless'

Actor Tye Sheridan has been roped in to play the lead in survival thriller "Wireless" , executive produced by Steven Soderbergh for upcoming streaming platform Quibi. According to Variety, the thriller is made-for-mobile-screens and a smartphone has a central role in it.

Sheridan, best known for his performance in "Ready Player One" and "X-Men: Apocalypse", will play a self-obsessed college student who is stranded in the Colorado mountains after he crashes his car and his only hope of being rescued is his phone. The project is touted to be "a survival movie for the next generation about the lies we tell through our phones, and the lies our phones tell us."

The series is created by Jack Seidman and Zach Wechter and they will also serve as the executive producers along with Michael Sugar, Cathy Konrad and Danny Sherman. "It's a completely new way of storytelling, a format that is the first of its kind, and I truly believe that it will establish an important new language and pave the way for many more like it in the future," Sheridan said.

Wechter will direct the series, which begins production this week.

