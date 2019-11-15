Principal photography on Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' beings

Fox Searchlight Pictures announced on Friday that it has acquired worldwide rights to filmmaker Taika Waititi's new feature "Next Goal Wins". According to a press release issued by the makers, the principal photography of the film, featuring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, began last week in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Waititi and Iain Morris have penned the film, which is based on the 2014 British soccer documentary from directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. Waititi is also producing alongside Jonathan Cavendish and Garrett Basch, with Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, and Kathryn Dean serving as executive producers

The story is about Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from perennial losers into winners. The film also features Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House and Kaimana in her debut role.

"I've just started production on my next film, 'Next Goal Wins'. We have such an amazing cast and crew behind this film, and I'm stoked to be partnering once again with the lovely people at Fox Searchlight Pictures," Waititi said in a statement. For Fox Searchlight Pictures, presidents of production for film and television David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, senior vice president of production DanTram Nguyen, and vice president production Taylor Friedman will oversee the project.

"Taika is an incredible talent and master at bringing honesty and humanity to the surface in any story. We are thrilled to be working with him again on such an extraordinary true story of perseverance in the face of defeat. "He has brought together a terrific group of actors, craftspeople and sports players to bring this unique story to life," said Greenbaum and Greenfield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)