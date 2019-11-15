Lata Mangeshkar doing better; family urges fans to avoid rumors

HIGHLIGHTS Lata Mangeshkar's family and her team have urged fans to not heed to rumors about the veteran singers while iterating that she is doing "much better."

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

A day after Lata Mangeshkar's family urged fans not to heed rumors about her health, her team has shared a new update on the veteran singer. The 90-year-old who was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering a chest infection is now doing "much better."

"We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better," the singer's team said in a statement. On Friday, her family put out a statement which read, "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumors and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead."

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumors.

Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery. 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 14, 2019

Lata, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She is known for iconic songs "Aye mere vatan ke logon" and "Babul Pyare" among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

