Kevin Hart's friend involved in car crash breaks silence 2 months after accident

After two months, Rebecca Broxterman who was in the vehicle with Kevin Hart, during his brutal car accident, spoke about the incident on social media on Thursday (local time). "Grateful and blessed," she wrote alongside photos of her fiance Jared Black, who was also involved in the accident, recovering in the hospital. "September 1, 2019, was the scariest day of my life.

Broxterman went on to add, "God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need," she wrote on Instagram. She added what she wrote just weeks after the accident.

"First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that's what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team," she wrote with the date September 17, 2019. She went on to add that the scariest part for her and Jared was when she was being separated after they both were airlifted. She said, "Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us! Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that's what matters the most. This could've had a completely different outcome and we feel so blessed that it was not any worse."

While thanking friends and family she said, "From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for all of the prayers, phone calls, texts, and messages. It means the world to us that we feel so much love and support from you all at this time! I will keep you all updated as we embark on this new journey!" Fast-forwarding to today, Broxterman then revealed they're "feeling so much better."

Broxterman, who is a friend of Hart's, shared footage of herself walking with crutches and images from the crash. The accident took place on Sunday, September 1. As per sources, Black was driving Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at the time and turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway.

Black lost control of the car and the vehicle veered off the road--rolling down the northern embankment. Hart and Broxterman were passengers. The Highway Patrol also determined that Black was not "under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision." Hart then spent over a week in the hospital before undergoing physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility. The comedic actor also made it clear he had "nothing but love for Jared" and said he wished "him and Rebecca a speedy recovery."

The 40-year-old star documented his road to recovery in an emotional video. He also made his first official public appearance since the crash at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards earlier this month. (ANI)

