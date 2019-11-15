International Development News
I knew the news: Charlie Puth about knowing 'Friends Reunion Special' way before us

It looks like Charlie Puth is the noted number one fan of the '90s famous American sitcom 'Friends' as he knew about the 'Friends reunion' well before the rest of us.

  Updated: 15-11-2019 14:22 IST
Charlie Puth. Image Credit: ANI

It looks like Charlie Puth is the noted number one fan of the '90s famous American sitcom 'Friends' as he knew about the 'Friends reunion' well before the rest of us. The 27-year-old singer, who is a real-life friend of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox has been knowing on the big news for some time now. While confessing in an interview, he said, "I knew there was something happening and now that it's in the news, I can say I knew the news."I was told not to say anything." reported E!Online.

The 'Mother' singer can't be more excited as now that the secret is out about an HBO Max special ' in the works. Puth is happy to offer his talents to the team, as he said "I could play Chandler's long lost son," he goes on to add, "People think that I am very similar to him." And though the 'Attention' singer is yet to meet Matthew Perry to prove the resemblance, his bond with the friends cast, namely Lisa Kudrow, Aniston, and Cox is at an all-time high. Put admitted the fact in the interview where he says," These are like my friends, I've somehow become an honorary friend which is pretty cool."

And while we wait on the one where they reunite, Puth is focused on his music. The songwriter said the same at an event "I'm a one-man-band, so I'm making this music myself, essentially," The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer disclosed, "It takes me a little longer to get out the music."

And by next year, be prepared to see a lot more from him, including a possible tour and third album. After all, he creates pop-up studios in his hotel rooms, allowing him to always work on the go. The Grammy nominee has finally learned to let go of expectations and just be his true self, as he said, "When I first got signed, everybody was like, 'Be super cool and don't show this side of yourself,'" he recalled. "Turns out, this is the thing that people care about the most. I'm embracing the nerd...I'm geek chic."(ANI)

