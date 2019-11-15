Anurag Basu's next untitled gets new release date yet again!

The release date of Anurag Basu's next untitled comedy which has an ensemble star cast has been postponed yet again. The film which was earlier slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020, has been pushed forward to March 13, next year. This is the third time that the release date of the flick which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra has been changed.

Taking to his Twitter handle, film critic Taran Adarsh announced the new release date of the film helmed by the 'Barfi' director. "New release date... Anurag Basu's next film - not titled yet - will now release on 13 March 2020... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi," he wrote.

It's the first time that the trio will be seen together in a film. While Rajkumar and Pankaj have earlier shared screen space in 'Stree', and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', but it's the first time that Abhishek and Aditya will be seen together working with Tripathi. The untitled project is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu with his wife Tani Somarita Basu. (ANI)

