Drake locks 10 year LA residency after booing incident

  PTI
  Los Angeles
  Updated: 15-11-2019 15:22 IST
  Created: 15-11-2019 15:22 IST
Rapper Drake has responded to the people who booed him recently during a concert here at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival by signing a 10 year residency. The 33-year-old rapper, who performed at the venue on Sunday, was booed and frequently interrupted by the crowd during the gig.

"Like I said, I’m here for you. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight," a visibly annoyed Drake told the crowd. But after continued booing, he left the stage, saying in the end, "It’s been love. I love you. I go by the name of Drake."

The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. After the concert, he took a sly dig at the crowd who booed him.

"Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30," Drake wrote on Instagram. According to Billboard, Drake was a surprise guest at the festival. The fans, however, were expecting Frank Ocean to show up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

