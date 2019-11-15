International Development News
Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar start 'Prithviraj' with puja ceremony

Before commencing shooting of his next film 'Prithviraj' Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar was seen performing puja with the entire cast and crew.

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar start 'Prithviraj' with puja ceremony
The team of 'Prithviraj' performing puja before the commencement of the shooting (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Before commencing shooting of his next film 'Prithviraj' Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar was seen performing puja with the entire cast and crew. The star who is paired against Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chhillar was seen performing the puja along with director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Also spotted on the auspicious occasion was Rani Mukerji who performed rituals with the star cast. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Here's to auspicious beginnings Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020! Need your love and best wishes as always."

On Friday, the 'Housefull 4' actor announced the leading lady of the upcoming historical drama. Manushi will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita, wife of the 12th-century Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film was first announced on September 9 on Akshay's birthday. The actor will be seen in the lead, needless to say, and he had also shared that he is "humbled" to play a "hero" he looks up to for his "valour and values."

"It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by," the actor had said then. The film will revolve around the First Battle Of Tarain led by Chauhan. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan and will hit big screens on Diwali next year.Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his next film 'Good Newwz' on December 27, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

