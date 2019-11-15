International Development News
Parineeti Chopra suffers injury while shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

Parineeti Chopra has injured her neck while shooting for the upcoming film based on Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Parineeti Chopra has injured her neck while shooting for the upcoming film based on Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actor who suffered an injury while shooting for the film wished to recover soon so that she can resume playing badminton.

Updating fans about her condition, the 'Namaste England' actor shared a picture on Twitter where she can be seen wearing a blue bandage on her neck. "Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again," she captioned the picture.

After over four months of extensive Badminton training, the actor has now moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously. To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari jetted off to Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous.

Apart from this, she also wrapped up filming for 'The Girl on the Train' in London recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

