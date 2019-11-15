International Development News
You're the only one who knows my every secret: Parineeti Chopra while wishing Sania Mirza

While extending her best wishes for tennis player Sania Mirza who turned 33 on Friday, Bollywood's diva Parineeti Chopra made a shocking revelation about the person who knows every secret of the actor.

  ANI
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:36 IST
Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

While extending her best wishes for tennis player Sania Mirza who turned 33 on Friday, Bollywood's diva Parineeti Chopra made a shocking revelation about the person who knows every secret of the actor. The 'Golmaal Again' actor shared a cute picture on her Twitter where both can be seen posing together like sisters.

Parineeti listed a couple of reasons why the birthday girl holds a special place in her heart and why she is the one who knows all her secrets. Enlisting them and extending her best wishes to the sportswoman, she wrote, "I LOVE YOU. I love you because you're real in a sea of fake. Because you're grounded in a sea of entitled. Because you're all heart in a sea of manipulators. Because you're self-made, intelligent, humble and funny as hell! But most of all, I love you because you let me be me... Also- you're the only person who knows my every secret!!) I love you miss. Thank you for coming into my life. HAPPY BDAY SANUUUUU!!!," she captioned the picture.

The actor who is currently shooting for her upcoming film on badminton player Saina Nehwal has injured herself. Updating her fans about the injury, the actor shared a picture on Friday with a bandage on her neck.

"Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again," she captioned the picture. The actor who suffered an injury while shooting for the film wished to recover soon so that she can resume playing badminton.

After over four months of extensive Badminton training, the actor has now moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously. To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari jetted off to Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous.

Apart from this, she also wrapped up filming for 'The Girl on the Train' in London recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

