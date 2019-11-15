International Development News
'The Weeping Woman' best international film in 25th KIFF

  Updated: 15-11-2019 22:44 IST
Spanish movie 'The Weeping Woman' (La llorona) got the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for the Best Film in International Competition of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival which concluded on Friday. The 2019 Guatemalan film directed by Jayro Bustamante was in the International Competition on Innovation in Moving Images' section and got Rs 51 lakh as cash award along with the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Trophy from actress Shabana Azmi at the function.

Czech film 'The Painted Bird' (Nabarven ptce), a black-and-white war drama written, directed and produced by Vclav Marhoul, got the Best Director crown in the International Competition category getting Rs 21 lakh as prize money apart from the Golden Royal Bengal Crown at the function. The Special Jury Prize in the International Competition section went to 'Aga's House' (Shpia e Ags) by Lendita Zeqiraj.

The NETPAC Award for Best Film went to The Goddess and the Hero by Aditya Kripalani. Malayalam movie 'Run Kalyani' got the Special Jury Award in Indian Language Films Category while the Hiralal Sen Memorial Award for Best Director in Indian language went to Indrashis Acharya for his Bengali film 'Parcel'.

The Hiralal Sen Memorial Award for Best Film in Indian language went to Mai Ghat Crime No 103-2005 by Ananth Mahadevan. While Acharya got Rs 5 lakh apart from the crown as prize money for 'Parcel', Mahadevan got Rs 7 lakh as prize money.

There were also awards in the Best Indian Documentary and Best Indian Short Film segments. The closing ceremony was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, director Goutam Ghosh, and actors from the Bengali film industry besides several prominent jury members of prestigious festivals.

