Alex Pettyfer, Mike Vogel to headline drama 'Collection'

Actors Alex Pettyfer and Mike Vogel are set to star in filmmaker Marianna Palka's new drama film "Collection". Palka, best known for helming films such as "Bitch" and "Good Dick" , will direct the new movie from a screenplay by Todd Friedman, reported Deadline.

The story, set in the seedy world of high-stakes debt collecting, is about a grieving father who struggles to shed the tragedies of his past. The film will also feature Jacques Colimon and Shakira Barrera in pivotal roles.

Warner Davis Company and Pettyfer's Dark Dreams Entertainment will produce the project, which starts production in Birmingham, Alabama later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)