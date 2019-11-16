Bill Murray joins Peter Farrelly's comedy series at Quibi

Veteran actor-comedian Bill Murray has boarded "Green Book" director Peter Farrelly's comedy series for upcoming streaming platform Quibi. The series titled "The Now" features Dave Franco in lead.

According to Variety, Murray is playing a recurring role in the series and has already wrapped up shooting for his part. The short-form show also stars O'Shea Jackson Jr, Daryl Hannah, Jimmy Tatro, Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang, and Lex Scott Davis.

Peter will co-direct the series with brother Bobby Farrelly. He is also writing the series along with Steve Leff and Pete Jones. The series follows Ed Poole (Franco), a man considering suicide who achieves clarity when a secret from his past destroys his future. He soon realizes that the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, leave the future and live in the present.

Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is set to launch next year. The streaming service has already lined-up an impressive slate of projects in collaboration with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks, and Lorne Michaels.

