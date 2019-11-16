Nicolas Cage to star as himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is in talks to play himself in meta drama "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent". Tom Gormican is directing the Lionsgate project, reported Variety.

Gormican has also co-written the script with Kevin Etten. If deals close, Cage would star as actor Nicolas Cage. The character is desperate to get a role in a new Tarantino movie while also dealing with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter. He also occasionally talks to an egotistical 1990s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore.

The character is also under a lot of debt and finds himself forced to make an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who happens to be a fan of the actor's work and hopes to show him a script on which he has been working. The film will pay tributes to Cage's works such as "Leaving Las Vegas" , "Face-Off" and "Gone in 60 Seconds".

Cage will produce the project via his Saturn Films banner, alongside Mike Nilon and Kevin Turen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)