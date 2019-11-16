'Sin City' TV series in works with Frank Miller to adapt the comics

"Sin City" author Frank Miller has locked a deal with Legendary television to adapt the comics as a TV series. Robert Rodriguez, who directed the 2005 movie based on the film noir-influenced comics, is also on board to executive produce with Miller.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a writer for the project is not yet attached. As per the deal, Legendary has guaranteed a first season of the show, contingent on setting it up with a network or streaming platform.

The deal with Miller also calls for a hard-R animated series for a "Sin City" prequel based on Miller's graphic novels. Also to produce is Stephen L’Heureux, a producer of the 2014 sequel "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" , and Silenn Thomas, who heads Miller's production company.

