Billy Burke, Aaron Poole join Liam Hemsworth in Quibi thriller

Billy Burke and Aaron Poole are teaming up with Liam Hemsworth for Quibi's forthcoming untitled action thriller. According to Deadline, Christopher Webster is also set to be part of the project from the soon-to-be-launched streaming start-up.

The details of the roles to be played by Burke, Poole, and Webster are being kept under wraps. The project hails from "Prison Break" writer Nick Santora and CBS Television.

The plot revolves around Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth), a terminally-ill man who is desperate to provide for his pregnant wife before he dies. To that end, he accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he discovers he's not the hunter, but the prey. Christoph Waltz and Natasha Liu Bordizzo are also part of the previously announced cast.

Santora will executive produce alongside Phil Abraham, Gordon Gray, and Silver Reel Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)