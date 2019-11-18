Noah Centineo has a heart of gold: Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren says her boyfriend, actor Noah Centineo, is a gem of a person. The 22-year-old model, who sparked dating rumours with the "Charlie's Angels" star in September, called the actor "amazing".

"He's amazing. His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he's that much of a dork in real life, too," Ren told E! News. The catwalk star said they have fun date nights as both of them are very "spontaneous".

"It's different every time because I'm very spontaneous and so is he. It just depends what we're trying to do for each other. He likes to paint, so I took him to paint one time. Just little fun things. We both love art, so we love doing art together," she said. Ren said Centineo has already met her family, and it was a "great" experience.

"He's met my family... it was great. My little brother was like, 'Who is this person?' and I was like, 'Please, like him for me. I really like him'," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)