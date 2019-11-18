Aamir Khan posts first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday shared his first look from the much-awaited film "Laal Singh Chaddha" . An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump" , the film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the female lead.

Aamir took to social media to post the first look poster from the film that introduces him as the titular character. The actor, who seems to be sitting in a train compartment, sports an innocent smile as he looks at the camera. He is donning a light pink turban and has a thick beard with a handlebar mustache.

"Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal... Laal Singh Chaddha," he wrote in the caption. The poster comes days after he shared a short video clip that revealed the film's logo.

The video contained a brief song with the lyrics, "Kya pata hum mein hain kahani, ya hain kahani mein hum." Aamir, 54, had announced the project on his birthday in March.

The actor, whose last film "Thugs of Hindostan" did not perform well at the box office, had said that he would be losing around a lot of weight for his role in the film. "My next film is finalized it is called Laal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'," Aamir had told reporters.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" will release on Christmas 2020.

