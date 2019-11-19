International Development News
Entertainment News Roundup: Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home; 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place

Entertainment News Roundup: Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home; 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros ($862,600) for the unpublished manuscript, written by Bronte when she was 14 years old. The museum's fundraising campaign was boosted by an appeal from actress Judi Dench.

Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place, 'Charlie's Angels' Collapses

"Ford v Ferrari" left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America. Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, "Ford v Ferrari" debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, "Charlie's Angels" and "The Good Liar," pushing the domestic box office down over 6% from last year, according to Comscore.

Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer

Australia's flagship airline, Qantas, said on Monday it stood ready to offer legal assistance to a member of its flight crew named in a racism accusation by Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am on social media. The U.S. singer had taken a flight about 1-1/2-hours long to Sydney, Australia's most populous city, from northeastern Brisbane to play at a concert on Saturday, but was met by Australian federal police at the arrival gate.

Love Mud Do: McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival

Former Beatle Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival, the pinnacle of Britain's pop music calendar, for its 50th anniversary next year, organisers said on Monday. The 77-year-old last played the festival's famous Pyramid Stage in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

