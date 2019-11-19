Time for government to recognise contribution of artistes: Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor says it is important to recognize the role of artistes and cinema in the country as they have contributed immensely to its cultural, financial growth. The 67-year-old actor completes 50 years in the industry next year.

Asked whether he looked at his career with fulfillment, Rishi told PTI, "That is something the people have to say. I don't. But I have to wait for you people to say that this man has been working for 50 years, but no one does that (talk about contribution). "The government doesn't. That's the tragedy. The government changes but this sadness remains."

The actor said its about time culture is set in where people from the field of arts, culture and even business are given their due recognition from the government. "I can talk about entertainment tax, how much we contribute. If cinema wasn't there, a large chunk of money in the national treasury wouldn't have been there. I am tired of saying this... acknowledge the role of artistes and cinema in the country. But they land on deaf ears, what can I do," he added.

Rishi will be next seen in "The Body" co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film is scheduled to be released on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)