International Development News
Development News Edition

'Mardaani 2' a mirror of the society: Director Gopi Puthran

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 14:08 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 14:08 IST
Filmmaker Gopi Puthran says his directorial debut "Mardaani 2" aims to hold a mirror to the society through its exploration of crimes committed by juveniles against women. The plot of the upcoming Rani Mukherji-starrer has drawn inspiration from many such cases, including the nation-shocking 2013 Shakti Mills rape case.

"If you are finding uncanny similarities with the heinous crimes committed against women across our country, it is because 'Mardaani 2' as a film is a mirror of the society to audiences. Violent crime committed against women by juveniles are on the rise and the plot line of 'Mardaani 2' is inspired by such events that have rocked our nation. "This is our way of showing everyone what is really happening around us and trying to tell everyone to keep their eyes open because the threat is around us. We need to be vigilant and aware and extremely cautious because the culprit cannot be recognised because of his age," Puthran, who has also written the film, said in a statement.

The Yash Raj Films production, a follow-up to 2014's "Mardaani" , will see Mukerji reprise her role as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Produced by Aditya Chopra, "Mardaani 2" is slated to hit the screens on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

