'The Kelly Clarkson Show' gets season two order from NBC

NBC has renewed singer Kelly Clarkson's talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for a second season. The daytime talk show has become immensely popular among the audiences and has been garnering great ratings for the network, reported Deadline.

"'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly's brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible 'Kellyoke,' to stations for a second season," Tracie Wilson, EVP, creative affairs, NBCUniversal Television Distribution, said. "It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who has a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy," she added.

Alex Duda serves as the executive producer and showrunner on the show. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also attached to executive produce. The show is taped in front of a live studio audience on the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, California.

